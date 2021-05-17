We want your input.
The Palestine Herald-Press is planning an in-office Q&A session with our mayoral candidates.
We will host both mayoral candidates, Dana Goolsby and Mitchell Jordan, for on-camera interviews. When those are complete, the interviews will be posted online.
We are seeking suggestions for questions to ask the runoff participants. Please submit your questions for candidates to editor@palestineherald.com by this Wednesday, May 19.
The runoff election for Palestine mayor will be held on Saturday, June 12. Early voting will begin Tuesday, June 1 through Tuesday, June 8 on weekdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.