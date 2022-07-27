Calling all Palestine TX artists! For this year’s Camino Gravel Challenge event, organizers are partnering with Dogwood Arts Council to sponsor a t-shirt design contest.
Event coordinators want to find a new t-shirt design for this year’s event that better represents Palestine and its east Texas roots. Rather than trying to design something themselves, they want to invite the community to participate in their t-shirt design contest.
The winner will receive a $250 cash prize and a $100 Walmart gift card, in addition to having their work featured on the official swag given to event participants. Entries should be submitted to https://forms.gle/5nTiYhCj1hCGmSCA6.
The 9th annual Camino Gravel Challenge gravel cycling event, formerly known as the ‘Camino 205,’ returns to Anderson County Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.
This unique event attracts cyclists from across the region to ride and compete across the beautiful backroad scenery of Palestine and the surrounding area.
Saturday, September 24 will feature a post ride after party that is free to all that would like to attend and will include live music, vendors and more.
Registrations for the Camino Gravel Challenge are also open now at www.bikereg.com/thecamino205
Check out the website, www.thecamino205.com, or follow us on instagram at @caminogravelchallenge to see updates and winners of the contest.
For more information contact Alexander Montoya at alex@momentumsportz.com or call 407-701-1983
