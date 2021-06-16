Palestine’s mayoral runoff was seemingly decided Saturday when Dana Goolsby earned a narrow majority of the vote, however, candidate Mitchell Jordan said he will request a recount.
Mitchell also said he is concerned about the consolidation of polling locations into Goolsby’s district and he is not alone in this assessment as the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats recently sent a letter to Palestine interim city manager Teresa Herrera acknowledging those same concerns.
In it, the chairman of the coalition, Carroll Robinson, wrote that the actions of the city “caused enough concern and confusion, for voters, that you had to write a letter to the Texas Secretary of State and issue a press release regarding the moving of the polling location.”
The letter continues, “I have been advised that the change in the run-off Election Day polling location was made to suppress Black voter turnout in order to hurt the Black candidate, in the run-off for mayor.”
Goolsby is the District 5 city council member and Jordan is the former District 2 city council member. The consolidated location for the runoff election took place at the Palestine Independent School Board Administration Building which is located in District 5.
On Wednesday morning, Anderson County Election Administrator Casey Brown said the early voting ballot board re-convened to accept or reject six provisional ballots and review, accept or reject two absentee ballots for the mayoral runoff election held last Saturday.
Herrera verified the meeting and the addition of two ballots to the total, one vote going to each candidate.
The original unofficial vote totals from Saturday showed a 10 vote differential between Goolsby and Jordan. Goolsby had 630 votes to Jordan’s 620. Now the numbers stand at 631 for Goolsby and 621 for Jordan.
The election is scheduled to be canvassed Friday by the city council.
Wednesday morning, Jordan said he will be moving ahead to submit the paperwork for a recount prior to Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
“Mr. Jordan is within his right to ask for a recount,” Goolsby said.
If the request for recount is submitted, it will not delay the canvass, according to Herrera. The city council will, however, make a note on the canvass that it is requested. It would also delay the issuance of a certificate of election and qualification.
In that circumstance, outgoing mayor Steve Presley would continue to serve until the recount is finished.
Jordan said he does not want to draw it out, but wants to be sure everything was handled as it should have been. He expressed continued concerns over appropriate notification regarding the consolidated polling location at the PISD Administration Building.
“If it all comes back done correctly, I will be quick to tell her congratulations,” Jordan said, stressing the importance of the election process.
In the May 1 general election, Mitchell Jordan received 31% of the vote, Dana Goolsby garnered 41% of the vote and Tonya Renee Willis received 28% of the vote. With no one candidate receiving 51% of the initial vote, the election moved to a runoff.
On May 7, the city council met to canvass the results from the general election and set the date and location for the runoff election.
After some community members had expressed concerns over the election day polling location, city officials contacted the Secretary of State. Holding the election at the PISD Administration Building did not violate election code, according a press release from the city that cited the Secretary of State’s response on the matter.
The June 10 release also noted that moving the polling location “so close to election day is reserved for situations where public safety is a concern.”
There were 1,250 votes cast on June 12. The city of Palestine has 10,035 registered voters according to Herrera.
