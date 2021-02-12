Filing for the City of Palestine election ended at 5 p.m. Friday Feb. 12.
On the ballot for Mayor are: District 5 Council Member Dana Goolsby, Tony Renee Willis and District 2 Council Member Mitchell Jordan. Current Mayor Steve Presley will not see reelection.
Candidates for City Council District 2 are: Ava Harmon, Barbara Jordan, and Melody Jordan Knowles.
District 4 candidates are: Incumbent Joe Baxter and Dustin E. Frazier.
District 6 candidates are: Justin K. Florence and Langdon Elliott.
The last day to file as a write-in candidate is Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Early voting for the May 1 election will run from April 19 to 27, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
The last day to register to vote in the city election is April 1. Early voting begins Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27 on weekdays.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. The last day to receive ballots by mail is Saturday, May 1.
