Election signs for Palestine City Council candidates have begun to pop up around the city. The filing deadline to run was Friday, Feb. 17.
The new list of candidates includes both new and familiar faces. Palestine’s current Mayor, Justin Florence has decided to not seek re-election, however, Council Member Krissy Clark is running against former city council members Joe Baxter and Mitchell Jordan, along with Mike Ezzell.
District 2 Councilmember Ava Harmon is running unopposed.
Incumbent Councilmember for District 4 Kenneth Davidson is running against Greg Lindsey.
Councilmember for District 6 Christopher Gibbs is running agains Mary Cox.
Early Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 24 through May 2, with extended hours to be determined, at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard Street, Suite 103b, Palestine.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the May 6 General Election is Thursday, April 6. Voters may register at the Anderson County Elections Office, 703 N. Mallard Street, Suite 116, in Palestine.
On Election Day, voters must vote in the district where registered to vote. Election Day Voting will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the following polling locations:
• District 1 - Freedom Fellowship Church, 125 Kickapoo Street
• District 2 - New Fellowship Christian Church, 1500 W. Reagan Street
• District 3 - Washington Early Childhood Center, 1020 Hamlett Street
• District 4 - Westwood Jr. High School, 1801 Panther Drive
• District 5 - Palestine ISD Administrative Offices, 1007 E. Park Avenue
• District 6 - Palestine High School, 1600 South Loop 256
Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:
Casey Brown
Anderson County Elections Administrator
703 N. Mallard Street, Suite 116
Palestine, Texas 75801
Email: cbrown@co.anderson.tx.us
The City of Elkhart
In Elkhart, Billy Jack Wright is running against Incumbent Mayor Jennifer McCoy. Former council member James “Chris” Sheridan is running against Incumbent Randy McCoy for Council Member Place 2 and James Warren is running unopposed.
Early voting held in Elkhart City Office, located at 110 Parker St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Monday, April 24 and ending on Tuesday, May 2 with extended hours to be determined.
Election Day voting will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 424 W. Parker St.
City of Frankston
With the current incumbent candidates, Mayor/Place 1 - Tommy Carr, Place 2 - Mike Goodman, Place 3 - Staci Saunders, Place 4 - Johnnie Day, Place 5 - Gerald Hall and Place 6 - Roger McDonald, all running unopposed, the Frankston City Council will vote to cancel its election in its next meeting set for Wednesday, March 8.
