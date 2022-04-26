Anderson County Republicans held a lively political forum last week for the Palestine mayor special election and three county Republican primary run-offs. Roughly 100 citizens attended the two-hour event held at the Palestine Senior Citizens Center and moderated by radio personality Gary Richards.
All candidates for the office of Palestine mayor and District 87 attended the forum but the two Anderson County incumbents who are running for re-election did not attend. County Court incumbent Judge Robert Johnston and Precinct 4 Commissioner Joey Hill were not available to answer voters’ questions.
Five mayoral candidates have filed for the special mayoral election, which is held this year due to Dana Goolsby’s resignation in February. Mayoral candidates who attended the forum include: Mayor Pro Tem Vickey Chivers (District 3), Justin Florence (District 6 Rep.), Ava Harmon (District 2), Mitchell Jordan (former District 2), and attorney Alex Nemer.
The audience submitted some questions to all candidates while others were posed to specific candidates. Questions ranged from how to improve the city’s police force and infrastructure to communication and transparency to how to address child predators and homelessness. All five mayoral candidates said they support funding the police and the city’s plans to invest $10 million into Main Street infrastructure. The five candidates also touted their public service experience and leadership abilities.
Each candidate proposed a different solution in response to a question about what can be done to improve the city’s water supply and drinking water.
Chivers, who has served on the council 20 years, acknowledged the problem and said the solution will take time.
Florence, whose term began in 2021, said the city needs to build a new incoming line from the Neches River and a long-term plan for treating water at the treatment plant.
Harmon, who has also been on the city council one year, said the council is taking on problems that needed fixing “a long time ago” and the solution will take time.
Jordan, who served on the council six years, said a line from the Neches River is “key.”
“We need to put in some long-term planning when it comes to developing that line,” Jordan said.
Nemer, who serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, said he would investigate a PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) insert in the line and filtration to avoid water quality problems.
The three Republican primary run-offs are between Anderson County judge candidates Judge Robert Johnston and Carey McKinney, Precinct 4 county commissioner candidates Barry Bedre and Joey Hill, and 87th District Court candidates attorney Dan Scarborough and attorney Amy Thomas Ward.
The 87th District Court spans Anderson, Freestone, Leon, and Limestone Counties and the winning candidate will replace Judge Deborah Oakes Evans, who is not seeking re-election. Scarborough and Ward explained their legal backgrounds and addressed issues of efficiency in the courts.
Tina Thomas told the Herald-Press she was disappointed the two incumbents did not attend the forum.
“We’re here to see [their] differences and this is really the only way, at a forum, we get to see what they know about the job,” Thomas said.
In response to a question about involving residents in the decision-making process, McKinney said he would organize citizen committees and inform them and ask for input before setting plans to begin new projects and Bedre said he would research the need for a project before starting it.
The Republican Party primary runoff election is scheduled for May 24 with early voting from May 16 to 20. The general election for county candidates is Nov. 8 with early voting from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
Early voting for the regular and special election started Monday and concludes May 3. Citizens will cast votes for school board races, two Texas constitutional amendments, and city offices on May 7. District 5 voters will also formally vote to select a representative incumbent Krissy Clark or Jason H. Chapman.
For information about elections visit co.anderson.tx.us or call the elections office at 903-723-7438.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.