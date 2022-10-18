AUSTIN — A slew of Texas statewide candidates released new ads Monday and Tuesday, less than one week before the start of early voting in the midterm election.
In the race for governor, incumbent Greg Abbott, a Republican, attacked opponent Democrat Beto O’Rourke for what he called lax bail reform policies, while O’Rourke focused on what he said were Abbott’s inactions to curb gun access following the Uvalde tragedy.
Abbott’s ad featured Stacy Langhum, a mother whose son, Diego, was killed. She said the gunman who murdered her son was released on bond and went on to shoot another person.
In his run for president in 2020, O’Rourke said he favored criminal justice reform that would, in part, ban private, for-profit prison systems and end the cash bail system. By doing so, O’Rourke argued then, the country would reduce mass incarceration, which disproportionately impacts people of color.
Langhum said O’Rourke’s previous stance aligns with the type of reform that allowed her son’s killer to be freed, adding that under O’Rourke’s leadership, “there will be more violence and more victims.”
In O’Rourke’s ad, families of the Uvalde victims made the same arguments against Abbott, saying that since their loved ones were killed in a mass shooting in May, the governor has done little to curb access to guns.
The families, who previously have gone to Abbott personally with requests for reform, said they seek to raise the age to purchase an assault rifle to 21 and implement background checks and red flag laws.
“Greg Abbott has done nothing. This isn't about politics. It's about our kids. And the fact is our kids aren't safe with Greg Abbott in office,” one Uvalde family member said in the ad.
Democrats frequently criticize Abbott for not calling a special session to address gun issues. Abbott previously said he believed raising the minimum age would be “unconstitutional.”
In the race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Dan Patrick touted his work to boost the Texas Teachers Retirement Fund in his latest ad, adding that he passed legislation that allowed retired teachers to receive a “13th check.”
Patrick said he is committed to making a 13th check — an additional monthly payment — permanent. Others argue approved 13th checks are part of the state’s biennium budget, meaning it would equate to one additional check every 24 months, rather than 12.
Members of state teacher retirement organizations who went before lawmakers earlier this year said they were thankful for the boost, but they added the additional check was not enough. They said retired educator pensions have not received a cost-of-living adjustment in decades.
Rising costs and inflation are also making their pension dollars thin, they said.
In his own ad, Patrick’s opponent, Mike Collier, a Democrat and former Republican, promised to be someone who brings state leaders together.
Collier said he would be someone who “stands up to both parties” if they are soft on crime or securing the border, or seek to take away access to reproductive health care.
The first day of early voting is Monday. Early voting runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
