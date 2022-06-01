Residents are putting on a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of gun violence in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.
The candlelight service is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Reagan Park.
This ceremony is to honor and remember the victims of the May 14 Buffalo, NY shooting where 10 people were killed and three wounded when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, NY. The final funeral for the victims is scheduled for Saturday.
And also to honor and remember the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. It’s only been a week since gunman an 18-year-old gunman stormed into a Texas grade school and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. The first of 21 funerals began Tuesday, May 31.
“There were 10 people killed in Buffalo and 21 killed in Uvalde. Both of these events are so tragic,” said Tracey Torma, event coordinator. “Palestine is similar in size to Uvalde and so I feel we can certainly emphasize with their community’s loss.”
According to Torma, several local ministers will be participating in the vigil. Rev. Lynn Willhite will lead the ceremony with the help of other local pastors.
During the ceremony, the name of each victim will be read. They will light candles and then there will be a moment of silence.
They will follow by playing The Judd’s song “Love Can Build A Bridge” and conclude with a prayer of benediction.
