Community members gathered at Reagan Park to pray for the 31 lives lost to gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde Thursday evening. A crescent-shaped row of chairs with a cross bearing each victim’s name provided a stark reminder of the recent mass shootings as roughly 100 local residents held a vigil to commemorate the lives lost and lift up prayers for the families.
Attendees immediately noticed that 19 of the chairs around the area were for children killed in the Uvalde school massacre.
The clear skies and mild temperatures offered respite from the recent disturbing events as members of various churches participated in the 45-minute vigil.
James Smith opened with prayer, followed by a few others who called each victim’s name. The Rev. Lynn Willhite, retired, led the ceremony and repeated the phrase:
“In grateful memory for the life of Nevaeh Brown, age 10; Jackie Cazares, age 9; Makenna Lee Elrod, age 10; Jose Manuel Flores, Jr., age 10; Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, age 10; Uziyah Garcia, age 10; Amerie Jo Garza, age 10; Xavier Lopez, age 10; Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, age 10; Tess Marie Mata, age 10; Maranda Mathis, age 11; Alithia Ramirez, age 10; Annabell Rodriguez, age 10; Maite Rodriguez, age 10; Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, age 10; Layla Salazar, age 11; Jailah Nicole Silguero, age 10; Eliahna Torres, age 10; Rojelio Torres, age 10, and prayers for his/her family.”
Jonathan Kerry, Linda Smith, Ana Sanchez, Grizelda Castillo, Sister Andrea, and Daniel Nunez read several names followed by a pause in which a bell rang to honor each person’s life.
Willhite’s sermon stressed the importance of honoring the victim’s lives and taking action to prevent the same.
“Let us resolve that all of this death behind us will not be unanswered,” she said. “Let these victims not have died in vain.”
The group lit candles and solemnly sang or listened to “Love Can Build a Bridge” by the Judds played from a jam box.
Pastor Martin Escobedo of the Seventh Day Adventist Church delivered the closing prayer.
Emalyn Nicholson, 18, read a poem by Amanda Gorman written in response to the latest school shooting. Nicholson, who graduated Palestine High School two weeks ago, said school shootings are a continuing problem.
“It’s really disappointing that this just keeps happening over and over again,” Nicholson said.
Those in attendance did not offer firm answers to end gun violence but they did agree something should be done.
Nicholson said she’d like to see more regulations on assault weapons.
Castillo said the school shooting concerns her.
“I have an 11 year old. I literally see the names and I think of my own,” Castillo said. “I hope we don’t have to go through this in our town.”
Castillo does not think banning weapons is the answer but laws should require registered gun owners to go through regular background checks.
Tracy Torma, one of the event’s organizers, said the event was a collaboration inspired by citizens who wanted to show their concern.
“We needed a collective healing and this was the way to do it,” Torma said. “After a week of watching it on television you want to do something.”
