The Department of Public Safety is investigating a one car accident that killed three late Saturday, Jan. 22 in Anderson County.
According to Sgt. Sara Warren, at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, DPS Troopers were sent to investigate a one vehicle fatality crash on U.S. 287, approximately six miles north of Palestine.
Warren said the preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. 287 when for an unknown reason the Chevy drove off the roadway to the right causing it to roll multiple times. The Chevy struck a tree and came to a stop. The driver and both passengers were ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, Walter Melgar, 37, of Little Elm, and passengers Gregory Gonzales, 21, of Bonham, and A Rehman Khan, 21, of Palestine were all pronounced deceased at the scene by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Karen Taylor.
Melgar, Gonzales and Khan were all taken to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.
No other information is available at this time.
