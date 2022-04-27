Palestine police arrested a man suspected of shooting at a convenience store and police, following a car chase Tuesday night through parts of the city.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just before 8 p.m. April 26, officers responded to a report of gunfire at Jags, a convenience store at 500 W. Palestine Ave. after a vehicle and building were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses identified the suspect as he left the store in a black sedan. Officers quickly located the suspect in the vehicle near the intersection of North Jackson and Green Street, and initiated a traffic stop at which time the suspect sped off.
During the car chase, the suspect fired several rounds at officers.
The pursuit eventually lead to Highway 155. While on the entrance ramp to N. Loop 256, an officer collided his patrol vehicle into suspect’s vehicle, disabling it before it could get onto the Loop, where there was heavier traffic.
Harcrow said after a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody, transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on multiple felony charges. A firearm was recovered.
A female passenger was also detained but was later released.
This case is still under investigation, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.