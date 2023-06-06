Carnegie Library opening delayed, summer reading program begins

The Palestine Public Library’s move back to the Carnegie Building is delayed due to ongoing construction. The library’s reopening previously scheduled for June 1 has been rescheduled for Monday, June 12.
Thursday and Friday workers were still pouring concrete for sidewalks and parking spaces in front of the building. A view through the front door revealed blank walls and an empty floor with no visible shelves or furnishings inside.
The City of Palestine’s Facebook page announced the delay three times since May 17.
The announcement reads, “The library is moving! Palestine Public Library is currently closed and will reopen Monday, June 12, at our new location 502 N. Queen St. Online services are available. Please visit our website or call us.”
Friday Library Director Ana Sanchez issued the following statement regarding the rescheduled opening.
“June 12 opening day was announced on our social media pages as soon as we found out there were some delays on delivery, delaying installation and construction, therefore the delay in opening the library,” Sanchez said. “Shelving and books will be installed in the library next week. The duration of the move for shelves and books should only take five days. The library is planning to open on Monday, June 12.”
The Herald-Press reported in April that the opening date was set for June 1. In the story dated April 7, 2023, Director Ana Sanchez said the library has reduced its collection by 50% and is offering more materials online through digital services.
Sanchez also shared plans for the annual summer reading program.
“The Library is conducting Summer Reading out of both locations, due to the space limitations in the Carnegie building,” she said.
Sanchez said onilne registration began May 24 at readerzone.com, code: b8d7b.
In person registration in the Mall is being held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. For more information call 903-729-4121.
Sanchez also shared a digital brochure stating the program’s theme, “All Together Now,” which states guidelines and funding sources. The program is open to all ages and awards prizes through a random drawing.
The library closed its former location inside the Palestine Mall in April. Plans for the library’s move to the Carnegie Building started last June when the city budgeted $1.7 million for the renovation project and hired restoration architect Mark Thacker of Lindale and SCI Construction of Whitehouse.
Over the past year, members of the public have been purchasing books removed from the 99,000-item collection inside the library’s former location in the Palestine Mall. In April Sanchez said the library is reducing its collection to 45,000 items but is providing more services through online platforms.
The library opened in the Carnegie Library in 1914 after Pennsylvania steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie donated $25,000 to the city with the requirement that the library be managed by the city.
The library occupied the Carnegie Building for roughly 70 years until the 1980s, when it moved to the former Alamo building on Cedar St. Construction problems at that location led to the library’s next move inside the Palestine Mall in 2011, where it operated for more than a decade.
Some librarians are currently working from the Special Collections room, which was relocated to the Redlands Annex at 315 W. Oak St. last summer.
For information contact the library at 903-729-4121 or visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com/158/Library.
