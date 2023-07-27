Carnegie Library reopens

The Palestine Public Library held its grand opening at the Carnegie Building Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and comments from city and library leaders. Attendees praised the library’s move back into the historic structure, which sat vacant since the early 1980s when the library moved to the Alamo School building on Cedar Street.
After two more moves, the Palestine Public Library has finally returned to its permanent location at 502 N. Queen St., where it offers all the modern conveniences of a new building, including technology and accessibility in a safer structure.
In April, the library moved from the Palestine Mall, where it operated from 2011 to 2023. City leaders considered the mall a temporary location and began setting aside funds for a permanent home three years ago.
The Carnegie Library has roughly half the floor space of the former department store it occupied so librarians reduced the library’s collection of 99,000 to 42,000 items before moving back into the historic building.
The nonprofit Friends of the Library hosted several book events over the past year that allowed patrons to select books to bring home in exchange for a donation.
City Manager Teresa Herrera said she was was proud the city could restore the building to its “former glory.”
“It’s just a wonderful building and I was so happy to see all the smiling faces of people who are here to celebrate today with us,” she said.
Mayor Mitchell Jordan said the renovation and move cost the city close to $2 million. He commended previous city leaders for setting aside funds to make renovation of the 109 year old building possible.
“The beauty of it is that we had a chance to save the building and also bring the technology of the future into a historical building,” Jordan said. “And at the same time bringing the library downtown gives the neighborhood a huge benefit.”
Palestine’s first library opened in 1853 and operated as a free lending library until the city agreed to operate it as a condition to receive a grant of $15,000 from the Carnegie Foundation for the new building.
The Palestine building was one of 2,500 libraries built worldwide by the former steel magnate, Andrew Carnegie. Just 32 of the roughly 1,700 Carnegie libraries were built in Texas. Only four of those were still in use as libraries until this year.
The grand opening included a performance by the Anderson County Community Chorus of “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman directed by Library Board President Rhonda Herrington.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. For information about call 903-729-4121 or visit online at www.cityofpalestinetx.com/158/Library.
