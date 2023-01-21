Bernice Carrell, MOPAC Employees Federal Credit Union Manager and CEO, celebrated her 30th year of serving MEFCU’s members and leading the credit union on January 18.
Carrell came to MEFCU in 1993. She became Manager and CEO after relocating to the Groesbeck area from Houston, Texas. She served as President and CEO 9 years with Big Three State Credit Union, and previously served with Hycel Employees FCU as CEO for more than 11 years.
During the first years, there were many challenges to overcome, both personally and professionally, but she handled them all with positive results.
“Coming from Houston, people thought it would be a big adjustment for me,” Carrell said. “It wasn’t difficult at all. The people of this community have always been so friendly. I just love the people here.”
Carrell appreciates the many board members who have worked alongside her to move the credit union forward over these 30 years, as well as the many employees who have worked closely with her while serving the membership.
Through the years she has been blessed with many exceptional employees. Creating a family-like environment at the credit union has been an important focus.
“There are too many to list,” Carrell said. “Our family here is amazing, but I especially have to call out Helen Overton and Dodie Lee.”
Carrell still enjoys a close relationship with Overton, who worked alongside her from the beginning until her retirement in 2003. She especially loved and misses her late former manager, Lee, who worked beside her for 21 years before her passing in 2014. Their relationship more closely resembled sisters than friends.
“Dodie came and unlocked the door of the credit union for my interview, and we immediately became friends,” Carrell said. “Over the years we became more like sisters. We always joked that we would retire together as old ladies. I miss her very much.”
Carrell has excelled in leading MEFCU into the 21st century, especially in technology by updating the credit union’s services to offer Debit Cards, ATM, Virtual and Mobile Banking, along with various types of lending. She has overseen updating the credit union facilities to offer a more friendly financial atmosphere.
Carrell feels blessed to be a part of MOPAC EFCU. She considers it is a pleasure to be a part of the community and looks forward to further serving the credit union membership until she makes the decision to retire.
A reception is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 24 at MOPAC EFCU, located at 200 S Queen St. in Palestine.
