There is now an event in Palestine just for car loving gear heads who like coffee. This Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy coffee, camaraderie and car conversation at Palestine Toyota.
For this event, locals are invited to stop by and show off their ‘ride and joy’ and hang out with the other car and truck enthusiasts of East Texas.
“All makes and models are welcome,” said Scott Fifer. “Tell all your car guys and gals, ‘We want to see you out here,’ because Palestine deserves its very own Cars & Coffee.”
Cars & Coffee has become a global event in which the passion of supercar owners and enthusiasts enjoy an opportunity to display, share and explore their passion about automobiles with dialogue about parts, speed, design and the newest technologies on the market. An event for people who own or dream of owning supercars, sport cars and collection cars.
This will be a monthly event, held the second Saturday of every month.
“That sounds like something that I would be interested in attending,” said Garland Wilson, car collector and president of Congo Truck Club in Palestine. “I already have plans to watch my grandchild’s basketball game this weekend, but I’ll try to make one in the future.”
This event is open to everyone.
Palestine Toyota is located at 2728 S. Loop 256 Palestine.
To find other Cars & Coffees events around the world, log onto the international website at https://cars.coffee/find-events.
