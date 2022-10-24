CARS of Palestine crown People’s Choice winners

CARS of Palestine hosted its 37th Annual People’s Choice Car Show on what turned out to be a beautiful Saturday during the 2022 Hot Pepper Festival.
Club Director Melissa Broughton noted that there were a lot of new faces during this year’s event.
“We had several first time participants in our show,” Broughton said. “It was great to see new faces enjoying our love of all things cars.”
The event included a new category for 2022, the Kids Choice award, sponsored by Summit Racing. The category allowed kids the opportunity to view all the entries and choose their favorite.
“It was so fun to watch the kids with their ballots casting their votes,” Broughton said. “Robert Blackwell with his 1964 Impala SS was the kids favorite. It was a big day for him as he took home his first two trophies ever.”
Top 20
Bill Brown – 1967 Chevy Truck
Greg Carter – 1970 Dodge Coronet
Dominic Gaskins – 1968 Camaro
Mike Hayes – 1964 El Camino
David McClendon – 1967 Camaro
Callen Lafitte – 1966 Corvette
Dave Lewis – 1923 T-Bucket
Eddie Ray - 1946 Ford pick up
Robert Blackwell – 1964 Impala SS
Antonio Huerta – 1955 Chevy 210
Danny Henderson – 1984 Chevy 4x4 truck
Kenneth Wood – 1969 Camaro
Adam Ray – 1970 Camaro
Brent Taylor – 1939 Ford Street Rod
Al Lightfoot – 1968 Mustang
Johnny Largent – 1968 Ford Truck
Richard Carson – 2016 Chevy Corvette
Don Hobson – 1955 Chevy
Don Gardner – 1979 Dodge truck
Stanley Wendland – 1966 Mustang
Feature Class – Jeeps Top 5
Christine Henderson 2022 Jeep Outlander
Kristi Missildine – 2016 Jeep Wrangler
Jim Missildine – 2020 Jeep Gladiator
Robert Stewart – 2020 Jeep Wrangler
Peyton Bentley – 2017 Jeep JKU
Kids Choice Award
Robert Blackwell – 1964 Impala SS
Host Car Award
Melissa Broughton – 1977 Pontiac Trans Am
People’s Choice Award
Frankie Liotta – 1970 Dodge Super Bee
Best of Show
Clint Satterwhite – 1957 Chevy Convertible
CARS of Palestine plans to hold another People’s Choice show in March during the Dogwood Trails, which has historically been the season for the annual show.
“We will be doing it again on March 18, 2023 during the Dogwood Festival,” Broughton said. “That will get us back on our regular schedule that was disrupted during the COVID shutdowns.”
For more information on CARS of Palestine visit www.carsofpalestine.com
