CARS of Palestine crown People’s Choice winners

Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.