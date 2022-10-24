CARS of Palestine crown People’s Choice winners

An array of cars turned out for the CARS of Palestine’s 37th Annual People’s Choice Car Show held during the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hot Pepper Festival.

 Jason Jones

CARS of Palestine hosted its 37th Annual People’s Choice Car Show on what turned out to be a beautiful Saturday during the 2022 Hot Pepper Festival.

Club Director Melissa Broughton noted that there were a lot of new faces during this year’s event.

“We had several first time participants in our show,” Broughton said. “It was great to see new faces enjoying our love of all things cars.”

The event included a new category for 2022, the Kids Choice award, sponsored by Summit Racing. The category allowed kids the opportunity to view all the entries and choose their favorite.

“It was so fun to watch the kids with their ballots casting their votes,” Broughton said. “Robert Blackwell with his 1964 Impala SS was the kids favorite. It was a big day for him as he took home his first two trophies ever.”

Top 20

Bill Brown – 1967 Chevy Truck

Greg Carter – 1970 Dodge Coronet

Dominic Gaskins – 1968 Camaro

Mike Hayes – 1964 El Camino

David McClendon – 1967 Camaro

Callen Lafitte – 1966 Corvette

Dave Lewis – 1923 T-Bucket

Eddie Ray - 1946 Ford pick up

Robert Blackwell – 1964 Impala SS

Antonio Huerta – 1955 Chevy 210

Danny Henderson – 1984 Chevy 4x4 truck

Kenneth Wood – 1969 Camaro

Adam Ray – 1970 Camaro

Brent Taylor – 1939 Ford Street Rod

Al Lightfoot – 1968 Mustang

Johnny Largent – 1968 Ford Truck

Richard Carson – 2016 Chevy Corvette

Don Hobson – 1955 Chevy

Don Gardner – 1979 Dodge truck

Stanley Wendland – 1966 Mustang

Feature Class – Jeeps Top 5

Christine Henderson 2022 Jeep Outlander

Kristi Missildine – 2016 Jeep Wrangler

Jim Missildine – 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Robert Stewart – 2020 Jeep Wrangler

Peyton Bentley – 2017 Jeep JKU

Kids Choice Award

Robert Blackwell – 1964 Impala SS

Host Car Award

Melissa Broughton – 1977 Pontiac Trans Am

People’s Choice Award

Frankie Liotta – 1970 Dodge Super Bee

Best of Show

Clint Satterwhite – 1957 Chevy Convertible

CARS of Palestine plans to hold another People’s Choice show in March during the Dogwood Trails, which has historically been the season for the annual show.

“We will be doing it again on March 18, 2023 during the Dogwood Festival,” Broughton said. “That will get us back on our regular schedule that was disrupted during the COVID shutdowns.”

For more information on CARS of Palestine visit www.carsofpalestine.com

