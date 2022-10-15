A car show is good for the soul. Not many things will foster a stroll down Memory Lane faster than seeing a well preserved, restored or modified car or truck “just like the one I had back when.”
A great car show that benefits some worthy causes is even better.
CARS of Palestine will once again host its premier event during the 2022 Hot Pepper Festival.
The 37th Annual People’s Choice Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Palestine’s Senior Citizens Center parking lot, 200 N. Church Street.
Door prizes will be given to the first 100 entrants, and winners will be placed for the Top Ten in the 1995 and newer category and the Top Twenty in the 1995 and older category as well as Best of Show and People’s Choice. Music and food vendors will also be part of the festivities. Early registration for the event is $20 and day of registration is $25.
Cars of Palestine was organized in 1986 to provide an opportunity for local car enthusiasts to meet, socialize and maintain the spirit of good fellowship. It encourages the use of these special interest autos in activities which promote the community. Membership with the group, however, does not require ownership of a vehicle.
The People’s Choice Car Show is a major part of the club’s annual fundraising efforts. Proceeds from the event will go toward high school scholarships as well as other charities including the Stock Pot, Women’s Shelters, food pantries, Meals on Wheels, children’s homes and more. The club also holds an annual toy and food drive each fall that gathers food and toys for underprivileged families who might otherwise go without during the holiday season.
For more information on these or other CARS of Palestine events call 903-539-5665 or email megeorge66@yahoo.com.
You can also visit the club’s website at www.carsofpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.