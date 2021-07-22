Carter BloodCare is in critical need of blood.
In the midst of such dire circumstances, the blood center is showing appreciation to those individuals who can take time to help give for life, by providing no-cost COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving and to complete the online questionnaire via QuickScreen(qs.carterbloodcare.org) prior to their appointment if possible.
If you have gotten COVID-19 and are fully recovered, you are eligible to donate blood 28 days after all symptoms have disappeared. Individuals, fully-recovered from COVID-19, may be interested in convalescent plasma donations.
The United Methodist Church of Frankston has a blood drive scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on August 6 in the UMC Frankston Family Life Center at 161 S Weldon St at Main St, Frankston, TX 75763.
To schedule an appointment online go to http://www.carterbloodcare.org/. Appointments may also be scheduled by calling 903-363-0400.
