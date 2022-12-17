CASA celebrates holiday and hard work

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Trinity Valley celebrated the work of their volunteers with a holiday party Thursday, Dec. 8.
According to Case Supervisor Lee McCain Brown, CASA has 22 volunteers serving approximately 65 children in Anderson County.
“The volunteers have helped to facilitate safe and permanent homes for 53 children this year and they received an award with each of their CASA child's name on it,” Brown said.
CASA volunteer Pamela Denson was was named Rookie of the Year.
“Denson has only been with CASA a little over a year, but what a difference she has made,” Brown said.
The Volunteer of the Year award went to Joyce Ibrahim.
“She has been with CASA for five years and is very attuned to the needs of her CASA children,” Brown said.
If you have some time and you would like to make a difference in the life of a child, please stop by or call the CASA office at 1000 N. Church Street or dial 903-723-CASA (2272).
To be a CASA volunteer, you must be 21 years of age, be able to pass a criminal background check, and have no CPS history.
The training takes 33 hours and a major part of that is virtual. After training a normal case will require about 15 to 20 hours of your time a month.
Each case takes about a year and CASA asks that you commit to a year with that child.
“If this tugs at your heartstrings, please call or stop by because the children need you,” Brown said.
