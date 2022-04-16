Court Appointed Special Advocates of Trinity Valley is seeking more volunteers and donations for a new location as they serve 65 foster children. CASA’s Anderson County office, a nonprofit organization, relies on volunteers to protect the needs of foster children as their cases move through the courts.
In a show of appreciation, CASA honored its volunteers at a special dinner at a private club on Crystal Lake this week. The dinner was one of two recognition events CASA holds for its Anderson County volunteers each year.
Case Supervisor Donna Ezell said CASA’s Palestine office currently has 25 volunteers but 10 more are needed to help manage the current load of 35 cases.
“We’d like a volunteer for every child,” Ezell said.
Ezell explained there’s only one case per family, so CASA volunteers often serve more than one child if siblings are involved.
CASA has secured a 3,000 square foot building at 603 Perry St. that will serve as its new location near the Anderson County Courthouse. The building needs roughly $150,000 in private donations for extensive renovations so it can provide the organization more space for training volunteers and room for families to meet.
Case Supervisor Lee Brown said a total of $300,000 is needed, but the nonprofit organization plans to raise half through grants that require matching funds. The group plans to move into its new location sometime this summer even though renovations are not complete.
“We’re doing air conditioning and flooring and just moving in,” Brown said. “We’ll be able to walk across the street to the courthouse.”
CASA of Trinity Valley also serves Henderson and Cherokee counties, with dedicated buildings in Athens and Jacksonville.
Cindy Eppes of the Anderson County office worked as a CASA volunteer three years before becoming a case manager. She said volunteering for CASA is rewarding.
“Working with the children is heartwarming,” Eppes said. “You see them grow and you’re someone they come to rely on. Sometimes you may be the only constant person in their life.”
Kathy Whittington is a new volunteer but feels successful in helping the child in her first case, which lasted almost one year. She met with the foster parents once a month and spoke with the child’s parents. She gained satisfaction from knowing the child was safe and the parents and foster family felt good about the child’s placement.
“We’re like the good guys,” Whittington said. “We want to help them as much as possible and meet the children’s needs.”
For information about CASA of Trinity Valley call 903-675-7070 or visit www.casaoftv.org.
