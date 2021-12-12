A child whom Beth Pitts got to know during a case recently called and asked her to attend her band concert. For Pitts, “remaining friends with the kids” is one of the best benefits of volunteering for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Trinity Valley. The case had taken a year to settle, and during that time Pitts became friends with the girl.
“You become part of their family,” she said. “This case was a year long and I was a big part of their lives.”
CASA is seeking more volunteer advocates like Pitts for foster children, who experience uncertainty and irregularity as they transition between homes, living situations, and schools.
The nonprofit is the sixth-largest CASA organization in the state in the number of children served after major metropolitan programs such as Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.
“In 2020, our three counties served over 800 children,” said Keith Loper, Director of CASA of Trinity Valley.
Loper said the program currently has 27 volunteers but 15 to 20 more are needed to serve about 100 children now in the court system in Anderson County.
“We try to match one volunteer to each kiddo,” Loper said. “We want every kid to have an advocate.”
He describes CASA’s volunteers as people who “stand in the kid’s corner” as they get to know the children and guide them through the court system.
Another challenge for CASA of TV is raising roughly $200,000 for its Anderson County Capital Campaign to refurbish a building near the courthouse. The building will improve CASA’s training and recruiting efforts and allow a place volunteers can meet with kids.
Pitts said joining CASA a year and a half ago was a logical step after working as a foster parent for many years.
“I was not able to do foster parenting any more, but I still felt like I wanted to be involved,” she said.
Involvement requires attendance at court hearings, visits with children and families, and interviewing medical doctors.
Cases last between six to 12 months and volunteers may be appointed to work on one to three cases at a time. CASA volunteers are independent of Child Protective Services and are appointed by a county judge.
All volunteers are initially required to complete a six week training program that requires about three hours a week with a CASA trainer, court observation hours, and 12 hours of ongoing training per year. She now spends about eight hours a month per case.
Pitts has managed three cases now, including one with four children at the same time. She describes her work as “very rewarding.”
“You get to ensure that the child’s best interests are met helping those that have no voice,” she said. “It’s a way to make a difference in a child’s life.”
For information about CASA of Trinity Valley call 903-675-7070 or visit www.casaoftv.org.
