The two escaped inmates from Leon County have been found, one in Brenham, Texas and one in Arkansas.
The inmates, Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Keven Webb, 33, escaped from custody from Leon County Sheriff’s Office sometime Friday afternoon. The two inmates were jail trustees working the area of County Road 305 and the IH-45 feeder road when they walked off the job.
On Thursday, members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force arrested Kahler at a hotel in Brenham. Kahler was transported to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he was booked on the charge of escape.
Sheriff Ellis extended his gratitude to US Marshals, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Fort Bend County, Austin County, the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety CID, Office of the Inspector General, and the Brenham Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Kahler.
Webb was arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Garland County Sheriff's Office responded to a tip that he was in the area and were able to apprehend him.
Palestine-based Texas Ranger Tim Hatch obtained a warrant charging Webb with aggravated assault on a peace officer for using a stolen vehicle as a weapon against a local state trooper.
On Friday, at approximately 4 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Palestine-based Sergeant Phillip Davis reported he was in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle, a silver 2021 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The truck was reported stolen from a gas station in Conroe.
Webb is believed to be the alleged driver of the truck.
Davis spotted the truck on US-79, on the west side of Palestine and pursued it to the east side of the city where the truck stopped. Davis stopped behind the truck, the driver then accelerated in reverse, striking Davis’ vehicle and disabled it.
Davis fired his pistol at the truck, striking it several times. The truck fled the scene, traveling east of US-79. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist Davis.
The truck was located abandoned in a remote wooded area east of US-79, near the old Alcoa plant.
An extensive, multi-agency search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the driver of the stolen truck. The owner of the truck reported a .45 caliber pistol was in the truck at the time it was stolen. The pistol was not found in the vehicle when the truck was recovered.
The warrant for Webb’s arrest for the officer assault was issued by 87th State District Court Judge Deborah Oakes Evans.
