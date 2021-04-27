Airman First Class Franklin Henry Hall never considered himself a hero, but Cayuga Middle School’s student council recently honored the Korean War veteran as one. They dedicated a plaque to the former prisoner of war during a flag retirement ceremony last month to the delight of 10 attending family members.
At the March ceremony, the group retired 20 or more flags donated to a box in front of their school -- the same box that now bears the plaque honoring Hall’s memory.
Student council sponsor Jessica Gonzalez shared the story of Hall’s experience of being shot down over North Korea and taken prisoner with the 16-member group. She said the flag retirement ceremony teaches students about the flag’s significance and the importance of serving their country.
“It shows them it’s more than just a flag on a pole. It gives them a really good perspective,” Gonzalez said. “They seem very eager to learn and participate. They look forward to it.”
People put their tattered Texas and US flags in a donation box in front of the school. The council holds a retirement ceremony when the box is full.
They prepared for the ceremony by first cutting apart the flag’s white and red stripes then the blue field and the grommets. They prepared Texas flags according to similar guidelines.
On the day of the ceremony, student council officers read a script about the meaning behind the flag’s colors and shapes. Students took turns burning the fabric portions of the flags and buried the grommets in a designated spot under a tree.
In a dedicated fire pit built and lit by the school’s maintenance staff, the students burned the flag remnants.
CMS staff member Tanya Kennerk called the ceremony a “wonderful tribute” to Hall, her father who passed away five years ago.
Kennerk is proud of her father’s military service and grateful for the plaque in his honor. She’s also proud of her country and wants today’s youth to understand the sacrifices that veterans like her father made. Kennerk shared the idea of holding the ceremonies with Gonzalez last fall.
“It’s awesome because it brings attention to what the flag has meant since the beginning,” Kennerk said. “I’m just very passionate about it.”
CMS student council members perform other acts of service throughout the year. They operate a clothing closet for students in need and honor kids with good attendance, good grades with the Top Cat program.
The student council’s first flag retirement ceremony in October honored veteran Joe Floyd. Though the recent ceremony was only the group’s second, Gonzalez and Kennerk said they hope the ceremonies will continue.
“We’re not just burning flags, we’re retiring a flag,” Kennerk said. “Out here in the rural area, it’s not something many people do. It shows there’s some meaning to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.