Cayuga Wildcats bounce visiting Bulldogs 54-7

CAYUGA — The Cayuga Wildcats got their first win of the season in dominating fashion, scoring 33 points in the first quarter of play before going on to win the Thursday night matchup 54-7 over the visiting Colmesneil Bulldogs.
Cayuga came out of the gate hitting on all cylinders, as Shiloh Peckham would take the first play of the game 59 yards for a Wildcats score, only to be called back on a holding penalty against the Wildcats. Undeterred, Cayuga would drive the field again, this time lifted by a 38 yard connection between quarterback Gunner Douglas and tight end Hayden Schranck, culminating in a 12 yards touchdown trot from Peckham.
The Wildcats would not let off the gas the rest of the night.
The lone mistake for the Wildcats would come on their second offensive possession, when senior running back Jakobe Brown would fumble his first carry of the contest, with the Bulldogs able to gobble up the lose ball. The Wildcat defense would respond perfectly, forcing a long third down for the Bulldogs. Colmesneil quarterback Kyle Taylor would be intercepted on the third down play by Douglas, a safety on defense as well as running the show on offense.
Brown would go on to make up for his mistake tenfold, as he would rack up 198 yards on the ground, finding the end zone four times. Peckham was not far off the pace, as he would run for 152 yards and three scores in compliment. As a team, the Wildcats would total 405 yards rushing, with another 77 in the air, bringing their total yardage to a staggering 482 yards and eight touchdowns. Also of note, freshman Brady Harrison would collect the first catch of his varsity career, taking the short pass and scampering 28 yards for the lone score for the Wildcats passing game.
The Wildcats defense arguably had an even better night as a unit, surrendering only 160 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs for the evening.
Bulldogs quarterback Taylor would end his night with respectable numbers, completing nine of his 15 attempts for 150 yards.
Taylor would also add one touchdown to his season tally, completing a four yard pass to receiver Mason Rhodes. Colmesneil would only gather 10 yards rushing on 20 attempts.
Cameron Stegall, the 6’6, 215 pound sophomore defensive end for the Wildcats had a field day, hauling in eight tackles, one for a loss, as well as causing a fumble, resulting in a turnover for the Bulldogs. Landon Henry, senior lineman, who would pick up six tackles and a sack on the night, would be given the chance to attempt an extra point field goal try, and to the pride of every lineman who’s ever lived, he drilled it right down the middle. Schranck, also a defensive end, would tie for the team high in tackles with Stegall, bringing down eight Bulldogs.
The Wildcats will look to use the momentum of Thursdays’ big win when they travel to Mt. Enterprise next week.
It will be a battle of the Wildcats in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15, at John Webb Stadium. Please note, with an official shortage in Texas high school football, all game times are subject to change.
