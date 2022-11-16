The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome CBD Center of Texas to its Downtown Palestine location with a ribbon cutting Friday. Owner Matt Madison is excited at the prospect of introducing and educating the community on what the business has to offer.
“We offer 100% natural solutions for people to be more healthy,” Madison said. “And our main focus is on education. Education is key to the future of this business.”
Arrive prepared to take notes. The information comes at a rapid pace.
“I’m a talker,” Madison said with a laugh. “But there is still some misconception surrounding what we do, so I love to share the information.”
CBD Center of Texas offers many things, but perhaps the most impressive is what it is not. The facility is almost clinical in its appearance and cleanliness is obviously a top priority.
“We’re not a place where people have to feel bad about coming in,” Madison said. “We don’t have blacked-out windows and we don’t offer cannabis for recreational use. We are about helping people live a more healthy life.”
Madison himself comes with an impressive background. A 2001 graduate of Palestine High School, Madison received a full scholarship to Brown University where he received his degree in 2005. In 2011 he opened the first cannabis testing lab on the East Coast. In 2014 the lab, East Coast Labs, LLC, received international certification. Madison eventually found his way home with his wife and family and sold the lab in 2021. He has operated a testing facility in Palestine for two years, and has been on a hemp/cannabis advisory board for the governor for three years.
“We test products for dispensaries and end users for quality and compliance,” Madison said. “Testing is extremely important. Sadly there is a lot of product out there that contains some stuff that shouldn’t be there. It’s pretty scary.”
Madison offers a wide range of high quality products designed to help with issues such as pain, inflammation, sleep disorders, anxiety and relaxation. His best-selling product, Gen 1:29, is a balm for topical pain relief. It is also a nod to his Christian faith.
“I named the product after the Bible verse, Genesis 1:29,” Madison said. “It says ‘I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the face of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit. You shall have them for food.’ We’ve been blessed with natural products that allow the body to heal itself.”
Cannabis was first legalized in Texas for medicinal use in 2015 and is allowed only in the form of low-THC cannabis oil, less than 1% THC with a doctor's approval and less than 0.3% THC without. There still exists a bit of a stigma, however, as many Texans are still learning about the positive benefits.
“We’re still working on this,” Madison said. “I regularly see people looking in, curious about what we do. As soon as they see me, they move along. Everyone is welcome here and no one is obligated to purchase anything. We are happy to share what we do and help educate anyone who wants to learn about it.”
The Chamber’s ribbon cutting for CBD Center of Texas will be at noon Friday, Nov.18. They are located at 213 W. Oak St.
For more information call 903-481-9216, visit www.CBDofTX.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
