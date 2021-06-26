The City of Palestine is inviting the public to celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual firework show Saturday, July 3.
The 15 minute firework spectacular will take place at dark, approximately 9:30 p.m., July 3 in Steven Bennett Park, 5500 N. Loop 256.
A simulcast will be on KYYK 98.3-FM and KNET 1450-AM radio stations with patriotic music timed with the firework display.
People typically arrive early to get great viewing spots for the event. Residents may park in the areas around the school and park. Police Chief Mark Harcrow urges people to be respectful of businesses and home owners.
“Every year we get calls from home owners and business owners about people blocking their driveways and parking lots,” Harcrow said. “Please be mindful of other people and their property, people needing to get in and out of their homes, and places of businesses that are still trying to conduct business around the time of the firework show.”
Starting at 9:15 p.m., local law enforcement will close Loop 256 between Park Avenue - U.S. 84 East - and Palestine Avenue - U.S. 79 - to all traffic. The closure includes all cross streets such as Lacy, Murchison, Moody, Beverly, and Caplain. The city is requesting viewers do not park on the shoulders of Loop 256.
The Palestine Fire Department will be attending the event for safety precautions. Safety tape marks the 500 foot safety zone and is there for their safety around the fireworks. Anything marked by that tape will be closed to the public.
This is a rain or shine event, the show will go on as long as there is no lighting in the area.
The Palestine Police Department will launch its police trading card program during the local Independence Day celebration.
The Cop Card program was developed for children 5 to 15 years of age, but does not mean children of other ages, or even adults, cannot collect the cards. Everyone is encouraged to participate.
The Cop Card program is designed to help familiarize the children with the police officers in the community to establish a trusting bond between the children and the officers. By the officers personally handing out these cards, there will be an opportunity for interaction that will lead to kids feeling comfortable while speaking to an officer.
If a child collects all 23 cards, they will be entered in a drawing for prizes. Prizes include a bike in each age group, 5 to 8 years, 9 to 12 years and 13 to 15 years. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the program Thursday, August 12.
Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Palestine and all alcoholic beverages are not allowed at the fireworks grounds.
For more information on this and other city events, visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com, follow them on Facebook, or call 903-731-8400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.