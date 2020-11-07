It’s only the first week of November, but the thank-you’s are already happening. An anonymous donor delivered chocolate and vanilla cupcakes to nurses at Palestine Regional Medical Center. Another delivered a large stuffed crust pizza to employees at Bountiful Blessings Day Care.
WE CARE Palestine wants to encourage and celebrate the kind acts people do every day this month with a program called “Thirty Days of Thank You’s.” The organization kicked off the month by giving candy-filled gloves to ministry workers and teachers. “You deserve a hand for all you do,” was written on each glove.
WE CARE is seeking more volunteers to sign up for days to show appreciation. Block Leader Coordinator Heather Doherty is asking Palestine’s residents to join the challenge by signing up for a day to perform a “Thank You Outreach.” She asks participants to email a picture and a brief description to her at blockleader@wecarepalestine.org. We Care Palestine will share submissions on Facebook.
With Thanksgiving the fourth Thursday in November, the month is often associated with kindness and gratitude. The National Days Calendar recognizes November as National Gratitude Month and Nov. 13 as World Kindness Day.
The “Thank You Outreach” encourages both. Doherty suggests thanking public servants and front-line workers, such as police, teachers, nursing home staff and residents, volunteers, mail carriers, medical and nursing staff, firemen, pastors, restaurant employees, social workers, and foster parents.
Expressions of gratitude include cookies, small gifts, cards colored by kids, and hand-written notes. Participants can deliver the thank you’s independently or with family members or friends.
“You can choose any way to say thank-you,” Doherty said. “We cannot wait to see all of the people in our community who you will bless with a ‘Thank You’.”
WE CARE’s mission is strengthening Palestine’s neighborhoods by developing caring relationships among neighbors. Since 2016, WE CARE has developed an impact in Palestine by recruiting a diverse group of 25 Action Team members, and 12 block leaders.
For more information about We Care Palestine, visit their Facebook page or email Doherty at blockleaders@wecarepalestine.org
