Beyond Texas Independence Day, reading and Dr. Seuss are also celebrated March 2.
In his lifetime, Theodor Seuss Geisel, known more commonly as Dr. Seuss, wrote and illustrated more than 60 children’s books. His books were lighthearted, masterfully crafted stories, rich with optimism and morals.
Some of his most celebrated children's books include The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, Oh, The Places You'll Go, Fox in Socks, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Geisel was born March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Mass., to Theodor Robert Geisel and Henrietta Seuss Geisel.
Geisel's birthday has been adopted as the annual date for National Read Across America Day, and initiative on reading created by the National Education Association.
Read Across America is an initiative on reading that began in 1997, to encourage children in reading more books and also getting them excited about reading. On March 2, 1998, the first Read Across America Day was celebrated; since then, it has been held annually.
The holiday mainly focuses on motivating children to read as it improves their performance in school.
He credited his mother for his rhymes. She often put him and his sister, Marnie, to sleep with rhymes recalled from her childhood.
After graduating high school, Geisel attended Dartmouth College.
At Dartmouth, he became editor-in-chief of the Dartmouth College's Jack-O-Lantern humor magazine.
Each contribution was signed "Seuss." It was the first time he would use his middle name to identify his work. Seuss was not a doctor. He added Dr. to his name in college to lend credibility to his writing.
To please his father, he went to Oxford University in England after graduating from Dartmouth.
At Oxford, he met his wife, Helen Palmer.
Academic studies bored him, so he left the university and traveled Europe.
When Geisel returned to the United States, he pursued a career as a cartoonist.
The Saturday Evening Post published a few of his early cartoons, but most of his efforts were devoted to creating advertising campaigns for Standard Oil.
When World War II approached, Geisel began creating political cartoons for a magazine.
He also worked with Frank Capra's Signal Corps to make training movies for the U.S. Army. It was here that he was introduced to the art of animation.
The first book, which he wrote and illustrated, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, was rejected 27 times. Still, Geisel persisted. until it was accepted and published by Vanguard Press.
He purchased an old observation tower in La Jolla, CA, where he’d write for at least eight hours a day.
Geisel won a $50 bet with his publisher by writing Green Eggs and Ham using only 50 words.
According to Geisel, he based the Grinch on himself when he was trying to rediscover something about Christmas he felt he had lost.
If I Ran the Zoo holds the distinction of being the first published record of the word “nerd.”
The Cat in the Hat was his most popular book.
Though he had no children of his own, he invented an imaginary child named Chrysanthemum-Pearl, whom he bragged about.
His first wife died in 1967. He later married his old friend Audrey Stone.
Theodor Seuss Geisel died Sept. 24, 1991.
