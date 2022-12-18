Enjoy a hometown vintage Christmas Monday, Dec. 19 at the First Christian Church Memorial, also known as the Little White Church, in Grapeland.
Families are invited to stop by and visit with Santa starting at 5:30 p.m. Each child will receive a small gift provided by the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce.
The Grapeland Noon Lions Club will be serving bowls of chili with a side of old fashioned cornbread in the fellowship hall.
And there will be an old fashioned carol singing in the sanctuary at 7 p.m., with Tammy Hassell Anderson leading the singing and Frances Jordan playing piano.
This event is free to all. Meet with your neighbors and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.
