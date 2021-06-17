Prosperity Bank Palestine presented Senior Vice President Brenda Beazley with a plaque for 40 years of service on Tuesday.
On hand to honor Beazley were Mark Humphrey, Chairman East Texas & Bryan College Station; Eddie Lick, Area President East Texas; Brandon Bridges, Regional President; and Renee’ Laudadio, Banking Center President.
“Brenda has dedicated her entire professional career to our bank, our customers and our community,” said Laudadio. “Her knowledge and experience in our industry is second to none. She is a wealth of knowledge that colleagues look up to and respect. We appreciate Brenda for all she has accomplished over these 40 years serving in numerous roles within our organization, but don’t expect her to retire anytime soon. She plans to be a permanent fixture.”
Beazley started out as a loan secretary when the bank was Jacksonville Building and Loans, working every job at the bank, including Assistant Branch Manager and President of the Bank and now serves in the mortgage devision.
“I’m a people person, so I really liked working as a teller,” Beazley said. “I loved being a loan processor, and president of the bank was nice, but it was a lot of responsibility, which is pretty much 24/7, but really, I’ve enjoyed every position I’ve had.”
Beazley stayed with the company as it changed hands and names over the years, working under the banners of Jacksonville Building and Loans, Jacksonville Savings and Loans, Jacksonville State Bank, Franklin Bank and Prosperity Bank, which took ownership in 2008.
Over her four decades in the banking industry, Beazley has also witnessed the progression of technology and its utilization in day-to-day bank transaction.
“I’ve been doing this so long that I remember when we got a fax machine,” Beazley said. “And when I was a teller the computer we used for posting required codes for everything.”
A lover of knowledge and learning new things, Beazley said she never had a problem mastering new equipment or computer programs and has transitioned well over the years.
Despite the bank moving with the time, Beazley said it’s the personal touch that still matters most to their customers.
“We have a lot of customers that still want that one-on-one service where you can go into your local bank and talk to your local banker,” Beazley. “It really means a lot to people.”
At 40 years, Beazley is still going strong, with no thoughts of retirement in the near future.
Beazley has been married to her husband, Jack, 39 years, almost as long as she’s been with the bank. The couple have three, four-legged children.
She’s also been active in the community over the years, as a member of almost every service group and organization, including Palestine Rotary, the chamber of commerce board, Meals on Wheels and BARK the Anderson County Humane Society, which she is still very involved with.
Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management and cash management.
As of March 31, Prosperity operated 275 full-service banking locations.
The Palestine office, 1015 North Church St., is a full service brick and mortar office.
