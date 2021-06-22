A celebration of freedom, honoring Juneteenth, was held Saturday, on the steps of the Anderson County Courthouse.
Juneteenth commemorates and celebrates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas. In Galveston on June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger announced all slaves were free, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became official on Jan. 1, 1863.
In commemoration of the 156th anniversary of the historical event, the Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee held a parade and community ceremony on the steps of the Anderson County Courthouse.
The day kicked off at 10 a.m. with the parade that began at Calhoun Park. Filled with walking groups, decorated cars and antique cars, the group marched its way to the courthouse.
At the courthouse, members of the ACNHPC held a program underscoring the day's significance.
Speakers for the event included ACNHPC member James Smith, Izayah Crawford, 11, who led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and Ambrea Westmoreland, a former pageant winner, who read the Emancipation Proclamation.
Community leaders in attendance included Mayor Steve Presley, County Commissioner Rashad Mims, Sheriff Rudy Flores, Police Chief Mark Harcrow, City council members Larissa Lovelace, Dana Goolsby and Ava Harmon.
This event is hosted annually by the ACNHPC. The goal of the ACNJPC is to acknowledge and preserve African American historical culture, including art, music, literature, artifacts and contributions, both oral and documented.
The annual Juneteenth celebration is typically a three-day event that features a pageant, a fish fry and a parade followed by a ceremony and activities at Calhoun Park.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday, June 15 to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.