Get ready to don your purple, green, and gold, eat some cajun fare, and catch some beads for Palestine’s 2020 Mardi Gras on Main and the Mystics of Time Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 22.
Mardi Gras season began on Monday, Jan. 6, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 25, known as Mardi Gras Day or Fat Tuesday. This is the last day of the Carnival season, falling the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
Mardi Gras on Main is an annual celebration of local flavors and cuisine offered by our Palestine Main Street restaurants.
Culinary demonstrations will start at 3 p.m.
“We are excited to incorporate Mardi Gras sales and specials for the 2020 Mardi Gras on Main,” Main Street Manager Rachel Nichols said. “We invite you to stop in at any of the stores listed and mention Mardi Gras for amazing deals all day. And of course you won’t want to miss the culinary demonstrations starting at 3 p.m. It’s going to be a great day full of family fun.”
Tourists and foodies can tour Palestine's Main Street District, enjoy the city's historical architecture, as well as the Mardi Gras-inspired dishes made by local chefs and restaurants. The talents of each local chef will be on display at a culinary cooking demonstration and tasting every 45 minutes, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Demonstrations and food tastings are free.
At 2:30 p.m., Pastry Chef Samantha Parker, with Southern Charm Bakery, will demonstrate how to make Pecan Pralines at her shop in Old Magnolia Sandwich Shop, 120 West Oak Street. She will be followed by Chef Janie, who will do a demonstration on Muffulettas.
At 4:30 p.m. in Eilenberger’s Bakery, 512 North John Street, Heather Melton will show visitors how to make S’more Cookies by Mary of Puddin’ House.
Chef Sam Moffit, of Queen St. Grille, 400 North Queen St. will demonstrate shrimp and crawfish Jambalaya at 5:15 p.m.
Visitors are invited to hang around downtown to shop the Mardi Gras sales and attend the 10th annual Mardi Gras Parade, a family friendly event, which begins at 6 p.m.
Special sales and discounts will be offered by AR Treasures, Broken Boutique, the Co-Ed Shop, Dickens Jewelry, Duncan Depot, Fancy Nails, His Grace African Market, Hometown Girls, L&L, Old Town Vintage & More, Over Yonder, Star of Texas Antiques, Eilenberger’s Bakery, The Redlands Boutique, and Well Creek Crossing.
As the sun sets, Taste of New Orleans visitors can become revelers for the ninth annual Mystics of Time Mardi Gras parade, enjoying brightly colored New Orleans-style floats, jazz music, beads and more.
The parade will start at 6 p.m., followed by the private Mystics of Time ball.
This annual parade promises fun and frivolity. Mardi Gras parades are typically thrown by secret order and society groups. The Palestine community has one secret Mardi Gras society, known only as the Mystics of Time.
Ten years ago, the Mystics of Time Mardi Gras Krewe joined forces with the Main Street program and The Friends of Main Street, a non-profit organization for the Main Street District, to host the parade and celebration annually.
This private club's membership is by invitation only, and the society votes for approval on every person suggested for membership.
The theme for each parade, chosen by the Mardi Gras King or Queen, is kept secret until the day of the local Mardi Gras celebration.
The queen or king are individuals who have made it through the progression of officers.
It takes approximately eight years to reach the top, most coveted position.
The krewes parade is patterned after the more family-friendly Mardi Gras held in Mobile, Alabama, the home of the first Mardi Gras.
The Mystics' founders had four parade floats made in the designs of the larger Mardi Gras parades and have decorators from New Orleans refurbish them each year.
The krewes costumes and mask are often made to represent the chosen theme.
Members of the krewe either order their costumes from various companies that specialize in Mardi Gras costumes or have them made.
The Mystics are also supporters of Mardi Gras on Main.
This annual event brings curious visitors and local residents downtown for the day and gives the parade a captive audience at the end of the evening.
In the beginning, the crowds were sparse, but every year it has gotten better, and the krewe hopes it will continue to grow.
The parade will start at the Anderson County Courthouse, proceed down Avenue A to West Oak Street and make its way through the Main Street District to the Visitor Center/Farmers Market.
Afterward, dine at one of the Main Street restaurants, and attend your choice of Mardi Gras parties.
While the Mystics of Time Ball is by invitation and membership only, the Pint & Barrel will serve crawfish pies and boudin balls or enjoy crawfish and seafood at Hambones. The Queen Bar will have Mardi Gras themed drinks and Queen St. Grille will have Mardi Gras Dinner specials.
The Shelton Gin will put on a Masquerade Party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a cash prize for a costume contest. And the Platinum Zone will have free drinks and BYOB from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for Mardi Gras.
