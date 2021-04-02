Tonight, global landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and White House will turn on blue lights, and autism supporters will trend on the internet with the Twitter hashtag #LIUB (Light It Up Blue).
It's all in support of World Autism Awareness Day, a special day designated to raise awareness about the one in 59 United States children with autism, a lifelong developmental disorder that impairs communication and social interaction.
Organizations worldwide, such as Autism Speaks, celebrate this day with educational events.
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication. Because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges.
The ways people with autism learn, think, and solve problems can range from highly skilled to severely challenged. Some people with ASD require significant support in their daily lives. Others need less support, and some live independently.
Events on World Autism Awareness Day help families affected by Autism start a conversation, educate people around them, and encourage legislators to push for reform in all 50 states.
Ways to Light It Up Blue
There are several ways to help spread awareness for World Autism Awareness Day/Month today, including:
• Wearing blue
• Turn your social media profiles blue.
• Help make autism trend online by taking a selfie in blue, posting it using #LIUB
• Light up the outside of your home or business in blue using blue lightbulbs (found at Home Depot or Lowe’s).
Let’s show our support and light it up blue!
