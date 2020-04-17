Many Anderson County residents have found at least one thing to do while sheltering in-place: Filling out U.S. 2020 Census forms.
So far, nearly 40 percent of Anderson County residents have completed the 2020 Census. The county's completion percentage ranks 88th in Texas. Palestine, with a 47.2 percent response rate, ranks above the state average (45.4 percent) and in the top 30 percent of all Texas cities.
“We want to be first,” Mayor Steve Presley said Friday. “It helps our city get additional benefits, and divides those benefits more fairly. We want to ensure we get everything we need.”
The year’s U.S. Census occurs at a unique time in the country’s history. Many people, including college students, waitresses, and small business owners, are staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the coronavirus, our budgets will be difficult to meet next year because all revenue is down,” Presley said. “An accurate count through the census can help. You have plenty time at home to feel this out.
“Would you rather go through a little trouble now or pay more taxes later?”
The U.S. Census, completed every 10 years, is a national snapshot that helps determine congressional seats, state and federal aid, and economic development. Census data determines the distribution of resources for public health systems, public assistance programs, and essential services.
For the first time, residents can complete the census online, by phone, or by mail. The quickest way to respond to the 2020 Census is online with a census ID, which links responses with addresses. However, people can still respond without a Census ID.
Census IDs can be found on U.S. Census Bureau letters or questionnaires that arrived in mid-March. After clicking the "Start Questionnaire" button on the online form, residents are prompted to enter their Census I.D. They also may complete the questionnaire by calling 1-(844) 330-2020.
The census asks residents to count everyone who lived in their home as of April 1, regardless of age, even if guests are temporary. That does not include college students, who may have returned to their parents’ houses amid campus closures. If students normally live in college dorms, the school includes them in their own census response. Those students do not need to respond.
Those not completing the first notice will get a second mailing. Those still not completing the census will be visited by census takers this summer. Due to the pandemic, the information deadline has been extended to Aug. 14.
All census information should be reported by Dec. 31. Redistricting information to each state is to be out by April 1, 2021. For more information, visit census.gov.
