AUSTIN -- Texas will lose out on tens of billions of dollars in federal funding over the next decade due to a census undercount, experts say.
In May, the U.S. Census Bureau post-enumeration survey reported the Texas population was likely undercounted by 1.92% in the 2020 census, or by about 548,000 people.
Texas-based economic consulting firm The Perryman Group, this will impact the Lone Star State’s budget for the next 10 years.
“From an economic perspective, the consequences are profound,” Ray Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, said in a report. “This shortfall will affect the variety of key federal funding mechanisms that are driven by population estimates.”
The census is a constitutionally-mandated survey of where every person lives on April 1, regardless of citizenship status. The numbers obtained from the census are used in distributing about $700 billion in annual federal funds across more than 300 programs. These programs support social services such as subsidized school lunches; the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutritional program; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); the Head Start program for low- income children under age 5; student and housing loans; and infrastructure and transportation projects.
The undercount is likely to cost Texas $27.4 billion in direct loss over ten years, and more than $128 billion indirectly over ten years, the Perryman Group analysis shows.
This includes:
$58.9 billion for health.
$4.4 billion for housing.
$5.5 billion for food and nutrition programs.
$3.7 billion for infrastructure projects
$53.8 billion for education and job training
$2.0 billion for social programs.
“Average people often don't realize the magnitude of funds that flow from the federal level to the states for disbursement and how important population numbers from the census are in some of these transfers,” Perryman told CNHI News. “They also may not think about how damaging reduced funding can be through downstream effects.”
Less funding for nutrition, education, social services, health care and other programs, for example, can lead to reduced productivity, efficiency and worse health. Less funding for infrastructure programs could also cost local business owners and households, as access is restricted. Since the state and local governments rely on business activity to generate tax revenue, they, too, could be negatively impacted, the report concluded.
Ultimately, these hindrances are estimated to cost the state nearly $60 billion in gross product over ten years, and $35.9 billion in personal income.
In addition, Perryman said the data accounted for projected population growth in its models, adding that Texas’ population growth “will definitely strain social services networks, exacerbating the situation caused by the undercount.”
“The underlying needs for health care and education, for example, don't disappear just because Texas receives lower amounts from the federal government,” Perryman said. “The people and their needs for public services are here whether or not they are counted. What the state is left with is to either meet these needs with state funds or leave some of the most vulnerable residents with inadequate care, for example, which then reduces productivity.”
EVERYDAY IMPACT
Katie Martin Lightfoot, senior manager of engagement and advocacy for Every Texan, said beyond impacting congressional representation — the undercount cost Texas an additional seat in the House of Representatives — it impacts Texans in many other ways.
Children, for example, are one of the largest groups undercounted in the census nationally. This means less funding for schools and affordable child care centers.
The Departments of Transportation use census data for highway planning and construction, and businesses use it to determine where to expand operations.
“Texans should care about an undercount because it ensures equitable program funding,” she said. “All Texans benefit from better funding.”
Another sector that will likely be greatly impacted in the housing market. Federal funds help build affordable housing options through Community Development Block Grants, Housing and Urban Development grants and others.
With the Texas housing market already compressed due to high demand, low labor and rising costs from supply chain issues, fewer federal dollars that could have helped alleviate the pressure go unseen, said Roger Arriaga, executive director of Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers.
TAAHP Communications Director Naomi Bludworth added that as affordable housing becomes less attainable, those people will begin to move into mainstream housing markets, exacerbating competition for the few options available.
This also means that those who qualify for affordable housing due to their income status but are only able to find a more expensive living option will be spending a larger percentage of their overall income on housing. This could affect their ability to pay for other necessities — further pushing them toward social services — as well as minimizing their disposable income, which drops their buying power.
“It’s a trickle down effect,” Bludworth said. “When there's not enough affordable, the people who qualify for affordable are going out taking up market-rate units that they wouldn't otherwise be doing. That reduces the supply, [and] that makes everything go up.”
Arriaga added that when people are unable to find adequate housing in their price range, they tend to leave, likely to other states — further impacting Texas’ economic output.
“At some point there will be kind of a broad movement that says, ‘It’s unaffordable for us to live in Texas, therefore maybe we need to look at other options,’” Arriaga said.
HOW AN UNDERCOUNT HAPPENS
The U.S. Census Bureau conducts a post-enumeration survey for quality control purposes by measuring the accuracy of the census. It independently surveys a sample of the population and estimates the proportion of people and housing units potentially missed or counted erroneously in the census.
The PES audits 161,000 households nationwide — out of a total of 141 million — so the sample survey accounts for about 0.11% of all housing units in the U.S.
In addition, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1999 that the small sample used for statistical surveying of an overcount or undercount after the results of a census have been released cannot be used for census products, U.S. Census Bureau Public Affairs Specialists Kristina Barrett said.
This means PES results cannot impact or change official census results
Of the 50 states and District of Columbia accounted for in the census, 37 states or state equivalents did not have estimated statistically significant overcounts or undercounts, however 14 did. Of the six that reported an undercount, Texas had the smallest undercount percentage, data shows.
While there is no current mechanism to update data, Perryman said that the process of conducting the census could be improved and he said he hopes his analysis will show why such advancements are needed.
“Calculating total losses is important to illustrate the essential nature of investing in programs to improve response rates in the future,” Perryman said. “While there won't be another Census until 2030, this recognition could help set the framework for such investments going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.