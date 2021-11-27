Central Texas attorney Amy Thomas Ward has filed her application for her place on the ballot in the Republican Primary in the upcoming election for District Judge of the 87th Judicial District Court. This district serves the counties of Freestone, Limestone, Leon and Anderson.
The honorable Deborah Oakes Evans currently holds the office. Judge Evans declared Sept. 30 that, after serving five terms, she will not be seeking re-election.
Ward will run as a Republican candidate in the primary election March 1, 2022.
Practicing law for 30 years, Ward has not only had the time to serve the people of the 87th District but to also become truly acquainted with her community. She said it is because of this understanding, her values align with the community and allow her to be an excellent representative.
“As an attorney, I have the unique responsibility of helping those who have trusted me to handle their legal needs swiftly and to show their legal issues merit respect and due process,” Ward said. “My years of experience as a lawyer have given me an appreciation and empathy of my clients’ needs, which helps me achieve a positive resolution of their concerns.”
Ward graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a double major in accounting and finance from Baylor University in 1988. After passing all sections of the CPA Exam and working for a national accounting firm, she attended Baylor School of Law, graduating with a Doctorate in Jurisprudence in 1991.
Licensed by the Supreme Court of Texas in 1991, Ward began her distinguished legal career as a Briefing Attorney at the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas. She participated in conferences with a panel of appellate justices in their review of cases appealed from district courts, such as the office she now seeks. As Briefing Attorney, she researched and drafted memoranda in appeals of both civil and criminal cases.
Choosing to serve people in a smaller community, Ward made the move to Mexia, where she felt she could have a more meaningful impact.
As a solo practitioner since 1992, Ward has represented citizens and appeared in court cases in all counties composing the 87th Judicial District. Her experience includes civil litigation, probate and estates, family law, child custody, adoptions, CPS, guardianships, employment law, property disputes, personal injury and real estate. Ward has successfully briefed and argued cases appealed from district court to the Waco Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Texas.
“My experience as a tenacious advocate for my clients provides me with the perspective of those trusting the judicial system to give them a resolution well founded in the law,” Ward said. “If elected as District Judge, I intend to serve the community with the same steadfast commitment.”
Ward lives on a cattle ranch in Limestone County with her husband, John Ward, who established and owned the Farm House Restaurant in Mexia from 2001 through 2019. Her son, Spencer Thomas, is a graduate of Groesbeck High School (2010) and Baylor University (2015). Spencer and his wife, Jessica, are both accountants in Dallas. John’s son, James Ward, is now owner of the Farm House.
The Ward Family supports numerous local organizations and Amy Thomas Ward currently holds volunteer positions such as Vice President of the CenTex Bar Association, Board Member of the Limestone County Cancer Support Group, Member of the Mexia Women’s Friday Club and Co- Organizer of the Annual Jason Ward Memorial Golf Tournament that has awarded $186,250 to graduating Mexia High School Seniors over the last 20 years. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Mexia.
Paul Barger will serve as the Treasurer for this campaign. To support Amy Thomas Ward in her campaign, contact: amythomasward@gmail.com.
Dates for the election of the District Judge of the 87th Judicial District Court are as follows:
• Voter Registration Deadline: Jan. 31, 2022
• Primary Election: March 1, 2022
• General Election: Nov. 8, 2022
