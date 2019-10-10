The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes its new director, Tish Shade, just in time for its annual banquet Saturday. The event starts AT 6:30 p.m.
This year’s banquet, at Pendleton Springs Wedding Venue, 5339 State Highway 155, requests casual cocktail attire and no jeans.
The event's theme, Commerce to Table, is a social movement that promotes buying locally, supporting other local businesses, and building local relationships for a strong economy.
That's an appropriate theme for Shade’s debut as director. Shade, who celebrates her 54th birthday next week, comes to Palestine from Parker, Colorado.
The Palestine Chamber has a good foundation to build on, Shade said, including the art and music focus of the Dogwood Festival and the Summer Music Series in The Oxbow Hollow
“I think those were both well-received,” Shade said. “I want to pick up the momentum that (former director) Michelle (Merryman) left, keep everything going, and provide what our members are looking for.”
Shade plans to immerse herself in the community. Her background includes business and volunteer work in sponsorship, event planning, and charitable giving.
In Parker, Shade served on four non-profit boards: the Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club, where she was 2019-Service & Program Director and 2020-President Elect; the Parker Adventist Hospital Foundation; the Council for Arts Science & Culture; and Hide in Plain Sight.
The Colorado Council of Arts, Science & Culture (CASC) enriches Colorado communities by funding arts and science programs and producing cultural events. Its annual events include Parker Oktoberfest, Mardi Gras, and Parker 4th of July 5K. It also helps produce Parker Art Walks, as well as other stage plays and musical performances.
Hide in Plain Sight works to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. It was founded to support students who have experienced homelessness pursue their education goals. The group serves homeless students and students in poverty throughout Colorado.
Shade won the Mrs. Parker Colorado title in 2018, and competed in the Mrs. Colorado America Pageant, where she holds the Legacy title of Mrs. Colorado Ambassador, in recognition of her community service. She was the first person in the pageant's 42 year history to receive this award.
She was also a member of the Parker Chorale.
Shade is no stranger to East Texas. She and her husband, Mark, have family in this area, and she visited Palestine for a wedding.
She and her husband have eight children, two goldendoodles – Jack Frost and Rudy (Rudolph) – and six granddaughters.
The couple love to fish, hunt, and play golf.
Shade loves to swim and read books. She is also studying to be a wine sommelier.
The couple currently stays at The Redlands, as they look for a home and get acquainted with the community.
“My husband Mark is super supportive,” Shade said. “He's a software engineer, so he can work from anywhere in the world. I love that Mark is by my side on this next adventure of ours here in Texas.”
