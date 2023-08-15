Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third Chamber Connection with three stops Thursday, Aug 17.
“I am super excited about our August Chamber Connection,” said Chamber Executive Director Angela Howell-Fields. “I have had such good feedback from our members about new connections they have made and I just hope to continue with that momentum and those success stories.”
Held on the third Thursday of the month, the Chamber Connection showcases three area businesses or organizations, each hosting a reception at various times during the day.
The monthly event provides a unique opportunity for area businesses and individuals to meet and network.
The first stop for August’s Chamber Connection will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Jocelyn’s Donuts, 2703 W. Oak St. in Palestine, to kick off the day with donuts and coffee.
Queen St Grille, 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine, will be the next stop on the schedule from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for networking, food and prizes.
The final stop for the day will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Overlook Apartment Complex, 100 Overlook Way in Palestine. Meet the staff, get a tour of the property and chat with Chamber members.
According to Howell-Fields there will be two to three giveaways at each location and one grand prize will go to a person who attends all three stops.
The Chamber Connection was established to replace the former ‘Breakfast, Brew and Business’ and ‘Lunch Bunch’ events in hopes of providing more opportunities for businesses and residents to participate each month.
“Come to all, or come to one,” Howell-Fields said. “Can’t make it this month? Mark your calendar for Thursday, Sept. 21 for next month’s Chamber Connection.”
For more information on the Chamber Connection call 903-729-6066 or visit www.palestinechamber.org.
