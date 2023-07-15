Following a successful debut in June, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce will host its second Chamber Connection Thursday, July 20, providing another unique opportunity for area businesses and individuals to meet and network.
The monthly event, which is held on the third Thursday of the month, features three area businesses or organizations, each hosting a reception at various times during the day. This arrangement allows a wider array of opportunities to meet area businesses and organizations promoting themselves in Palestine.
“Our June connection, the first ever installment of the networking event, was a great time,” said Chamber Executive Director Angela Howell-Fields. “We helped recruit new members for the YMCA, raised money for Legacy at Town Creek’s Resident Fishing Day and celebrated a new Chamber member, Nickel Manor, with a ribbon cutting celebration, while helping the Palestine Rotary Club gain exposure for the club’s ‘Service Above Self’ motto.”
Howell-Fields said the grand prize for June’s Chamber Connection, for guests who attended all three stops, was a gift certificate for a one-hour massage with Holly Mangham and a $100 gift card to Braly’s Ace Hardware.
The first stop for July’s Chamber Connection will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. July 20 at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 401 W. Main St., for finger breakfast foods, door prizes and more.
Home Grill Steakhouse, 223 W. Crawford, will be the next stop on the journey from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided as attendees network with fellow chamber members. More giveaways and fun will follow.
The final stop for the day will be a “Get to know the new Chamber Director” event hosted by Shelton Gin from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Gin is located at 310 E. Crawford St. in Old Town Palestine. The new Chamber Executive Director, Howell-Fields, will be on hand as members enjoy complementary beverages, snacks and drink specials.
The newly established event replaced the former ‘Breakfast, Brew and Business’ and ‘Lunch Bunch’ events in hopes of providing more opportunities for businesses and residents to participate each month.
“Our hope for the Chamber Connection is that the event will give everyone a chance to be involved, meet new people and make meaningful connections all conveniently scheduled for one day,” Howell-Fields said. “Attend one stop or all three, just make plans to be there.”
For more information on the Chamber Connection call 903-729-6066 or visit www.palestinechamber.org.
