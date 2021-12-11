The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mini-workshop from noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the chamber office. The Zoom workshop is over “How to Achieve Your Goals Using Tiny Habits.” This workshop is for people who are having a hard time achieving their goals. In this 45 minute workshop you’ll learn why you are having trouble achieving your goals and how to apply a behavior design model to change it. You will also learn how to turn those challenging goals into tiny habits, so you're always achieving them. Seating is limited. The workshop is free. You can bring your own lunch or $20 for a catered lunch. RSVP today by calling 903-729-6066.
Chamber hosting Tiny Habits Mini-Workshop
STAFF REPORTS
-
-
