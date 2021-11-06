The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women’s Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at The Redland’s Hotel, 400 N. Queen St.
Guest speaker for this event is Tracy Irby.
Irby is the Director at Texas Women’s University – Center for Women Entrepreneurs and an adjunct instructor. She began her TWU career as a small business advisor after spending six years advising for Small Business Development Centers. She has been a serial entrepreneur for over 25 years and owned one of the first Sears Hometown Dealers Stores.
Irby has an MBA and BBA in Marketing from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She is a recent graduate of OU Economic Development Institute and holds an Economic Development Finance Certification form the National Development Council.
Join Irby to talk about growth, marketing and having it all.
Tickets are $35 per person. Seating is limited, RSVP As soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.