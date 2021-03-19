Artist William Young unveiled “Coyote Road” his new artwork for the 83 Annual Dogwood Trails Festival during a VIP champagne reception Thursday, March 18 at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce office.
The special event was hosted by members Linda Dickens and Charles Smith on behalf of the chamber.
At the suggestion of his daughter, Young said he recreated the Beatles Abbey Road album cover with a band of coyotes crossing a street that looks much like downtown Palestine, carrying the same guitars as their British counterparts.
Two years ago, the Chamber shifted the focus of the festival towards music and art, moving away from the status quo festival of “get your funnel cake around the corner,” to an upscale arts and music festival with art shows, buskers performing for tips, concerts in the Old Town Hollow, and an art competition that will include local youth.
At that time, Young agreed to create an artistic poster as the event's main keepsake, like the "Blue Dog" posters used for the New Orleans Jazz Festival. He agreed to provide art for the festival for five years.
The art can be used to make posters people can purchase. A limited amount will be numbered and signed by Young each year.
For the first installation, he painted a raccoon playing the bass and an armadillo playing the accordion in front of a building that resembles the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street.
Last year, the Dogwood Festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Young stayed true to his word and unveiled a second installation, an elephant one-man-band in front of a building that resembles the Texas Theater in downtown Palestine.
The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 83rd Dogwood Festival Saturday, March 20, Kicking off the three week celebration of Dogwood Trails, featuring live music, art, specialty products, food vendors, kids activities and more.
An Art Show, featuring the works of area artist with live music and catered delights was held Friday, March 19 in a tent at The Redlands Parking lot, located across the street from the hotel at 302 to 306 W. Oak Street.
The Palestine Dogwood Festival is the longest running Dogwood Festival in the state of Texas and is held in the historic downtown and Old Town district. The Festival kicks off the first of three weekends of the Dogwood Trails celebration with locals and guests celebrating the season of beautiful Dogwood blooms of East Texas.
Copies of Young’s festival artwork can be purchased from the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 903-729-6066 or log onto www.palestinechamber.org.
