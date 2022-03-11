Artist William Young unveiled “The Kings of Queen Street” his new artwork for the 84th Annual Dogwood Trails Festival during a VIP champagne reception Thursday, March 10 at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce office.
This year’s art features a fox playing a violin and a dog playing cello at Palestine’s historic Redlands Hotel. Other installations have featured a raccoon playing bass with an armadillo playing an accordion, an elephant playing a tuba and four fox musicians in an Abby Road pose.
The champagne toast was courtesy of Charles E. Dickens Fine Jewelry & Gifts.
Three years ago, the Chamber shifted the focus of the festival toward music and art, moving away from the status quo festival of “get your funnel cake around the corner,” to an upscale arts and music festival with art shows, buskers performing for tips, concerts in the Old Town Hollow, and an art competition that will include local youth.
At that time, Young agreed to create an artistic poster as the event's main keepsake, like the "Blue Dog" posters used for the New Orleans Jazz Festival. He agreed to provide art for the festival for five years. This is the fourth installation in a five-piece series.
The art can be used to make posters people can purchase. A limited amount will be numbered and signed by Young each year.
The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 84th Dogwood Festival Saturday, March 19, kicking off the three week celebration of Dogwood Trails, featuring live music, art, specialty products, food vendors, kids activities and more.
A ticketed VIP Art Show, featuring the works of area artists with live music and catered delights, is scheduled for Friday, March 18 in a tent at The Redlands Parking lot, located across the street from the hotel at 302 to 306 W. Oak Street.
The Palestine Dogwood Festival is the longest running Dogwood Festival in the state of Texas and is held in the historic downtown and Old Town district. The Festival kicks off the first of three weekends of the Dogwood Trails celebration with locals and guests celebrating the season of beautiful Dogwood blooms of East Texas.
Copies of Young’s festival artwork can be purchased from the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 903-729-6066 or log onto www.palestinechamber.org.
