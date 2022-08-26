Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch N’ Learn series hosts Digital Marketing Strategist Josh Chappell at the Redlands Hotel Tuesday, Sept. 6. Chappell previously worked as a marketer for Prosperity Bank and recently earned certifications in search engine optimization and Google analytics.
Chamber President and Chief Operating Officer Heather Chancellor said she has recently worked with Chappell on refining the chamber’s marketing strategies, SEO rankings and website presentation.
“Chappell is a good speaker, he’s easy to talk to and he actually listens,” Chancellor said. “He is helping us with our SEO to be higher on the Google search engine list and helping us create a comprehensive marketing plan.”
Chappell said his consulting focuses on creating awareness and generating leads across Google channels and social media platforms.
“Essentially Google and social media are ever-changing platforms,” Chappell said. “Having the know-how or having a specialist who knows how to operate in place will save you a world of trouble.”
The Lunch N’ Learn series occurs once every six weeks and has been well-received by members. Previous topics include grants, marketing and tiny habits.
The July 8 Ladies Luncheon featured Stephanie Robinson of Texas Woman’s University, who discussed small businesses funding opportunities and other topics relevant to women entrepreneurs. The luncheons have been well-attended and well-received.
“At least three to five businesses reached out to Robinson for help,” Chancellor said.
Other networking events include Breakfast, Brew and Business from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 from at Chick-Fil-A and the Lunch Bunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 20 at 1855 Steakhouse & Saloon. Both events meet on a monthly basis at different locations.
Both members and non-members are welcome to attend the Lunch N’ Learn, which is catered by Queen Street Grille at a cost of $35 per person from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Redlands Hotel lobby.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased by calling the chamber at 903-729-6066 or registering online at www.palestinechamber.org.
