The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series Block Party event, originally scheduled for this weekend on West Main Street, is being postponed.
“The record temperatures are the culprit,” said Brandi Green, Member Relations and Events Coordinator for the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are postponing the event until August 20. Other than the date, everything will stay the same.”
The event, featuring Houston-based band, The Reverb Cartel, promises to be a memorable evening in downtown Palestine.
The Reverb Cartel is a five-piece rock ensemble from Houston that plays soft and classic rock tribute tunes of the Eagles, Tom Petty, Elton John, The Beatles, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and many more from the 1970s and later decades in addition to original music.
The event will raise funds for the chamber while promoting community involvement and networking among the organization’s hundreds of members. Food truck vendors, a beer garden and raffle prizes are also part of the fun.
General Admission Tickets to the concert are $10 per person. Guests can purchase VIP tables for up to eight guests with seating, appetizers, desserts and swag for $500 each with up front seating closer to the band.
VIP ticket packages of $75 per couple are also available.
Gates to Rotary Park open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the grass. VIP tables will be set up on streets between the chamber office and Capital Gains Liquor.
They can be purchased only at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce or online at www.palestinechamber.org. For information call 903-729-6066.
