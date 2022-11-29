Five of the city’s historic homes open their doors to hundreds of visitors Saturday during the Holiday Home Tour. The annual tour is a fundraiser for the Palestine Area Chamber Commerce and allows curious guests to catch a rare glimpse of the homes’ indoor settings.
Guests are invited to visit the homes in any order between 4 to 6:30 p.m. Locations include 801 N. Esplanade St., 901 N. Cedar St., 925 N. Sycamore St., 616 S. Sycamore St. and 617 S. Sycamore St.
Participants wear wristbands and receive a map of the five homes. Some homeowners may require guests to wear booties when entering.
Each residence represents a variety of architectural styles that were built in Palestine in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by European craftsmen who travelled to town via the railroads.
Some of the local styles include Victorian, Craftsman and Tudor, Spanish, Colonial and Greek Revival architecture.
Palestine has five residential districts included in the National Register of Historic Places. The Palestine New Town Commercial Historic District joined the National Register in 2021. All five homes on the tour are located in the Northside and Southside Historic Districts. Two of the five homes participate regularly on the tour. Three of the properties have not been included in recent years.
Palestine Visitor Center Director Mary Raum said the homes tour offers a rare chance to view the interior of local historic homes.
“Once a year these historic homes open to the public,” Raum said. “This is a really unique opportunity to see these homes decorated for the holidays.”
Most of the homes are also on the Visitor Center’s self-guided driving tour, the Historic Tour of Homes.
“The Holiday Home Tour has been a family tradition for many years,” said Heather Chancellor, Executive Director of the Chamber. “It is just a magical tour through these gorgeous homes.”
Chancellor said the home tour raises funds for the Holiday Movie in the Park. This year’s featured movie is Elf on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
“This is one Holiday Fundraiser the Chamber of Commerce uses to assist with the Holiday Movie in the Park, a free event for all kids complete with hot cocoa and cookies.”
Guests can purchase tickets in person at the Visitor Center, at one of the homes along the tour, or on the Chamber’s website for $20 each. Electronic payments are accepted on the Chamber’s website but payments at other locations must be by cash or check.
For information about the tour call 903-729-6066 or visit www.palestinechamber.org.
