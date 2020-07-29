There’s one day left to donate school supplies to the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s Back to School Supply Drive.
For the entire month of July, the chamber has been collecting school supplies or monetary donations to purchase supplies for Palestine students.
“We know we are in an unprecedented time and with the beginning of school right around the corner, all of our minds are on our children,” said Tish Shade, Chamber CEO. “Whether or not they physically go back to school or attend virtually, they will all still need school supplies. With so much COVID shutdown having parents out of work and struggling to make ends meet, the last they they need is a school supply list they can’t afford.
For this event, the chamber teamed up with a few of our local car dealerships; Allstar Ford, Allstar Autoplex and Palestine Toyota.
“We are so thankful for our sponsoring dealership, as well as some local businesses who have donated money to the cause,” Shade said. “Thank you to Fernando Varela with Allstar Ford and Allstar Autoplex, Chuck Eldridge with Palestine Toyota, State Farm agents Bret Weisenburn, Kimberly Grayson and David Barnard, Kirk Smith of Anderson County Stock Exchange & The Stockman’s and one anonymous donor for your generous donations.
Supplies are being collected through July 31.
Anyone that would like to donate, can drop supplies at any of the three sponsoring car dealerships, Palestine Walmart, Inspire Hair Studio or the chamber office, 401 West Main Street in downtown Palestine. Monetary donations should be dropped off at the chamber office.
“We want to thank everyone who supported our school supply drive this year and wish our teachers and faculty safety, good health and good luck,” Shade said.
For more information, contact the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce at 903-729-6066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.