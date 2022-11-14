Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to come out and celebrate our veterans during the second 5k Run/Walk & Ruck March from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19.
Proceeds will benefit the Military Veteran's Peer Network serving our local veterans, their families and the VFW Post Auxiliary in honor of our military.
Chamber President and CEO Heather Chancellor is hoping for a big turnout for this year’s event.
“Last year was not only our inaugural event, but it was our first post-COVID event, so we only had around 35 participants,” Chancellor said. “This year’s goal is to have 100 runners, walkers and marchers to pay tribute to our veterans and active military.”
Registration for the event will open at 6 a.m. at the Chamber office located at 401 W. Main St.
The 10K Ruck March will start at 7 a.m. with the 5K Run/Walk beginning at 7:30. Participants can check in at 401 W. Main St or register at www.palestinechamber.org.
The forecast for Saturday morning looks to be quite cold, so the event has added a new virtual way to participate this year.
“Anyone who wants to participate and support these causes, but doesn’t want to brave the chilly temperatures, can do so virtually,” Chancellor said. “You can sign up and walk in the mall or at the YMCA or school gym. You can even participate on your treadmill. Just send photos and you will still be eligible for a medal.”
Chancellor also said that organizations or school groups or teams can sign up and participate together.
Registration fees for the event are $30 for early bird sign-ups and virtual participants, $35 for regular participants and $40 at the event. A limited number of t-shirts will be available for participants.
“These are such great causes,” Chancellor said. “The Military Veteran’s Peer Network and the VFW Post Auxiliary are both amazing. I don’t think everyone realizes how much they do in support of veterans and raising money for scholarships.”
Sponsors for this year’s event are America’s Car Mart, Elliott Auto Group, The Roundhouse Package Store, Folds of Honor, KYYK/KNET, Ernie Williams Insurance Agency, Mail & More, Blood Lines Tattoos and KNES.
For more information visit www.palestinechamber.org or call 903-729-6066.
