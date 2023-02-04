Fashionable Palestine ladies in search of the latest designs can find everything they need at Pirates & Pearls Boutique.
Mother and daughter duo Toni Brown and Britni Wilkins welcomed a packed house to their Westwood boutique Friday afternoon as the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting in their honor.
The trendy boutique is beautifully set up and decorated, featuring fashions and accessories with vintage and western influences. The shop also offers plenty of accessories as well as boots, shoes, body butters, candles and even a line of ‘Chewy Vuiton’ goodies for your furry friends.
“We started this up in 2020,” Brown said. “We were mostly online and trade shows, and we had a spot in ‘Over Yonder’ at that time. We still do Trade Days in Jewett.”
As the business grew Brown and Wilkins began their search for a brick-and-mortar shop to house their fledgeling brand.
“We looked at a few places downtown, but got more and more excited watching Jocelyn’s build this location,” Wilkins said. “They finished right before we moved in back in November.”
Brown, who moved to Palestine in 1980, graduated from Westwood High School that same year and has been in the area ever since. She was previously a co-owner of Retail Merchants Credit Bureau and looks forward to bringing her business savvy into the partnership with her daughter.
“It means a lot to be out here in Westwood,” Brown said. “We love this location and it’s exciting to see this area grow.”
Despite their co-ownership status, Brown and Wilkins don’t struggle over the decision-making process. CFO (Chief Fun Officer,) Wilkins’ 5-year-old daughter Kinsley, is usually on hand to make the tough calls.
“Oh… she is definitely in charge,” Wilkins said.
Pirates & Pearls Boutique is located at 2807 W. Oak St. suite B in Palestine.
For more information call 903-394-1148 or follow them on Facebook.
