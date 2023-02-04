Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Houston, Cherokee, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 845 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Friday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.2 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&