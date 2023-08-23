The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new members with ribbon cuttings this week.
“We are always so happy to welcome new businesses to the Chamber and to our community,” said Chamber Director
The Chamber is hosting a Ribbon Cutting & After Hours 0soiree with refreshments from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 for Dr. Ravi T. Chandran at his office on 126 Medical Drive in Palestine.
Dr. Chandran, a member of the Palestine Medical Group, is board certified in pulmonary, sleep, internal and critical care medicine. He has been practicing medicine for over three decades and has collaborated on multiple publications in his field.
The Chamber will host another ribbon cutting for McConnell Ag Solutions 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Chamber office, located at 401 W. Main St. in Palestine.
McConnell Ag Solutions is a family owned business founded in 2016 by J.T. & Krystal McConnell, along with their children Kameryn and Trentyn. The company went full-time in 2022.
“We look forward to growing and continuing to serve our community, said co-owner Krystal McConnell. “The services we offer truly are our passion so you can take comfort in knowing that we will provide quality work. Estimates are complimentary, we look forward to talking with you.”
The McConnell’s consider their business a complete land management and improvement operation.
Their services include: land and brush clearing, fence line clearing, burning/burying brush piles, demolition, house pads, driveways/roads, mulching, excavation/dozer work, rock/dirt hauling, custom cutting/baling, pasture spraying, gopher poisoning and mobile welding. They frequently mulch large areas, build ponds/lakes, build barns and metal buildings and custom pipe fencing and entrance ways. And they sell round and square hay bales.
McConnell Ag Solutions is located in Grapeland with a service area of a three hour radius.
For more information log onto mcconnellagsolutions.com. For a free estimate call or text 936-320-1254.
